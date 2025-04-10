Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $173.80 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.