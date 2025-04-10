Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 247,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 278,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,710 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 8,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 728,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,538,000 after buying an additional 720,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.91 on Thursday, hitting $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 512,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $173.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

