Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.07 and last traded at $92.87. Approximately 2,623,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,466,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.