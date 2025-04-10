Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,158,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 4,993,790 shares.The stock last traded at $1.88 and had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $587.08 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 2,033.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

