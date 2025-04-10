TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $2,309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,837.91. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 72.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,301,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

