Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785,602 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tecnoglass worth $429,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGLS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 93,968 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 32.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.66. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

