Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 17,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 715,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Teekay Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

About Teekay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Teekay by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teekay by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.