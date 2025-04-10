Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 17,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 715,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
