Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $110,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $54,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $15,653,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 241,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 221,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.07.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $138,758.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,871.60. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

