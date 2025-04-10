Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Terex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of TEX opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.