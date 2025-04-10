TerrAscend (TSNDF) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TerrAscend to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s competitors have a beta of -19.59, indicating that their average share price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.14 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.57

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TerrAscend’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 323 262 606 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 65.11%. Given TerrAscend’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

