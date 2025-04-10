Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,553 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $875.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

