Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267,355 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 823,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,913 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 279,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 145,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

