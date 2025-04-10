Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.70. 222,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 47,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.
Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.
