Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

TCBI opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

