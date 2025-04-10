Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 3,197 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after purchasing an additional 603,219 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 14,590,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,821,712. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

