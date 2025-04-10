Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $14.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $531.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,225. The firm has a market cap of $547.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

