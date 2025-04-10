Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 290 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.