Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.23.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $300.20 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,625.26. This represents a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $242,750.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,892.12. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $8,181,753. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.