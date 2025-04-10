Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

