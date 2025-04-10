Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 530 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,268,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 11.4 %

SPYG opened at $79.99 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.