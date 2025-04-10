Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $301.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

