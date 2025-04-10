Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares during the period.

Shares of POR opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

