Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.