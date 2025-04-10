Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total value of $749,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.