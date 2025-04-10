Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 11,057 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,420,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,430,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,640,000 after buying an additional 1,324,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

