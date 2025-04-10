Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Copart by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.