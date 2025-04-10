The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $23.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNTX. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Gentex Stock Down 4.0 %

GNTX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Gentex has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,912 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,498,000 after acquiring an additional 86,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,598,000 after purchasing an additional 356,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gentex by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

