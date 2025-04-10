The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $17.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 13.2 %

MBLY stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,042. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,101,000 after acquiring an additional 621,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,804,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,944,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

