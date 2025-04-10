The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $6.16 on Thursday, reaching $127.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,213. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.