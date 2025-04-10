The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $517.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

