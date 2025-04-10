The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (HPOT)

The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited (HPOT) expects to raise $7 million in an initial public offering on the week of April 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,400,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited generated $18.6 million in revenue and $2.2 million in net income. The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited has a market-cap of $102 million.

Dominari Securities and Revere Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We operate a multi-award-winning Chinese restaurant chain. We specialize in various types of Specialty Chicken Hotpot under the brand name â€śThe Great Restaurant (ä¸€ĺ“é›žç…˛ç«éŤ‹)â€ť in Hong Kong. As of the date of this prospectus, we operate seven restaurants in our chain, out of which three are located in the New Territories, three in the Kowloon Peninsula and one on Hong Kong Island. We have over 12 years of experience in the restaurant services industry in Hong Kong and utilize one food factory to support our operations. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited cut its IPO’s size to 1.4 million shares – down from 2.0 million shares in the original SEC filing – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $7.0 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated March 3, 2025. Background: Dominari Securities is the “lead left” book-runner, joining the original sole book-runner, Revere Securities, on the cover of the prospectus.) “.

The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited was founded in 2018 and has 116 employees. The company is located at Ground Floor and 1st Floor No. 73 Chung On Street Tsuen Wan, New Territories Hong Kong (+852) 2487 3337Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at (+852) 2487 3337 or on the web at https://thegreatrestaurant.neocities.org/.

Receive News & Ratings for The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Great Restaurant Development Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.