The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Announces Earnings Results

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 8.96 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 94.67%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 214.38 ($2.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 269.05 ($3.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.95.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

Expert market access

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.