The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Announces Earnings Results

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 8.96 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 94.67%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 214.38 ($2.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 269.05 ($3.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.95.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

Expert market access

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

