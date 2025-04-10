The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Releases Earnings Results

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

MRCH opened at GBX 507 ($6.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £754.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 527.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 548.72. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 448 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

