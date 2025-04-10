The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after acquiring an additional 269,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,138,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 386,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

MOS opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

