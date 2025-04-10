The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 641 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $99,528.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,599,296.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PNC opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

