The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after purchasing an additional 860,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,420,267. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

