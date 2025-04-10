The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $160.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,420,267. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after buying an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,151,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

