The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 31.70 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Shares of LON:TPFG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.24). The stock had a trading volume of 652,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.88. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 336.55 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.26). The company has a market cap of £260.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Michelle Brook sold 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £38,579.32 ($49,296.35). 19.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 589 ($7.53) to GBX 595 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

