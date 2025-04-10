The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 31.70 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 18.96%.
The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TPFG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.24). The stock had a trading volume of 652,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.88. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 336.55 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.26). The company has a market cap of £260.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.42.
The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.
Insider Transactions at The Property Franchise Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 589 ($7.53) to GBX 595 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.
The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.
