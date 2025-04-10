Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$23.13, with a volume of 806606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TPZ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.42.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Up 7.5 %

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,964.80. Insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.