Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 42,687 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $70,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $11,769,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 484.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.