Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,760 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.4% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $109,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 76,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Chevron Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $133.88 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

