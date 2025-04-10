Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 99,714 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $60,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

