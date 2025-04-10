Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 520 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $48,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,933 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $453.75 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

