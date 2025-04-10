Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $51.18 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 7.6 %

FI opened at $210.55 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

