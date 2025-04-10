Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $83.18 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $83,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $301.43 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.20.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

