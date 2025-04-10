Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $55,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 18.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.