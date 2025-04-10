Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 598 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $103,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 13.5 %

NOW stock opened at $825.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $884.76 and its 200 day moving average is $974.96. The stock has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.