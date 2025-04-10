Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 659 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $45,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $942,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 13.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $703.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.17.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

