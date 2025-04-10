Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 99,714 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $60,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,228,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,833,000 after buying an additional 914,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.84.

NYSE:COP opened at $91.79 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

