Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $45,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC grew its position in KLA by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in KLA by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,399,000 after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $703.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.